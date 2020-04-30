30 April 2020

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met Thursday with Army members who have played a role in managing the COVID-19 outbreak in North Macedonia. These particular Army representatives had been deployed in Debar, Centar Zhupa, and Kumanovo, along the country’s south and north borders, and state quarantine buildings, the President’s office said in a press release.

Skopje – The World Bank’s assistance to North Macedonia aimed at mitigating the impact of COVID-19 crisis will amount to about EUR 140 million. A share of the funds will be used for new fast-track project in the amount of EUR 90 million and the rest of EUR 50 million are intended for the measure for financial support of MKD 14,500 per employee for employers and self-employed persons.

Skopje – North Macedonia has ranked 67th out of 117 countries on the 2019 Open Budget Index, with a transparency score of 41 (out of 100), Transparency International – Macedonia said in a press release Thursday.

Skopje – Industrial production in March 2020 has decreased by 13.4% compared to the same month in 2019, State Statistical Office data shows.

Finland will in the coming weeks receive around 100 unaccompanied minors from Greek island camps, the Migration Ministry in Athens said on Thursday.

Zagreb – Council of Europe Secretary-General Marija Pejčinović Burić has called on governments to avoid unduly restricting media freedom during the COVID-19 crisis, warning about attempts to silence journalists and attacks against them.

The Islamist Hezbollah movement has been banned from operating in Germany following a decision by the interior minister, in a move welcomed by Israel and the United States as an important step towards combatting terrorism.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte defends his government’s cautious lockdown exit plans, warning that bolder openings would pose a major public health risk.