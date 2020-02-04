18:00/3 February 2020

Skopje – Aside from passengers arriving from Istanbul and Dubai, people coming in from Doha will also undergo thermal scanning at the Skopje airport. Over the weekend two people travelling from China via Belgrade were examined, but showed no symptoms of the coronavirus, Gordana Kuzmanovska from the Public Health Institute said Monday.

Skopje – Justice Minister Renata Deskoska on Monday should hold separate meetings with smaller parliamentary groups regarding the Law on Public Prosecution (PPO), in which lawmakers should submit their final remarks to the law.

Skopje – Several bilateral meetings with officials of the parliamentary groups will take place by the end of the day to review the amendments to the Law on Public Prosecution.

Skopje – I have no evidence nor have I seen any evidence on former parliament speaker Trajko Veljanovski being involved in the Smilkovci Lake case, former prime minister and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev told Monday’s hearing in the ‘Monster’ case, in response to a question by parent of one of the teenagers killed at the Smilkovci Lake in 2012.

Skopje – A law drafted by the experts involved in the public debate on the Law on Public Prosecution will be acceptable to VMRO-DPMNE, opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski says.

Skopje – Monday’s session of the Parliament’s Committee on Political System and Relations with the Communities was adjourned due to lack of quorum.

Skopje – The Public Revenue Office (PRO) has started to deposit 15 percent VAT refund to citizens’ bank accounts, who scanned their fiscal receipts with MyVAT mobile app in October, November and December 2019. Refunds amount to EUR 3,871,000, PRO director Sanja Lukarevska announced Monday via Facebook.

Skopje – As of Monday midnight, the price of gasoline will drop by Mden 1-1.5, while that of diesel fuels will drop Mden 2 the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERG) has said.

Three members of an Iranian secessionist movement have been arrested on suspicion of spying for Saudi Arabia in Denmark, Danish authorities said on Monday.

Russia‘s prime minister threatened on Monday to deport any foreigners identified as having the new coronavirus, the Russian news agency Interfax reported.

Beijing – China has said the United States hasn’t offered any “substantial” help during the coronavirus crisis and instead has acted to “create and spread fear.”

The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility on Monday for a stabbing attack in London over the weekend.