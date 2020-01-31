18:00/31 January/2020

Skopje – Opening bilateral youth cooperation offices between North Macedonia and Greece is an exceptional step in boosting youth cooperation between the two countries, President Stevo Pendarovski told an event on establishing the offices which took place in Skopje on Friday.

Skopje – Two members of the Army of North Macedonia – staff officers – will be sent to serve at the EU-led military training mission in the Central African Republic (EUTM RCA) after the deployment was approved Friday by Parliament’s Defense and Security Committee.

Skopje – The European Union Delegation in Skopje has notified the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (United Kingdom) will not be a member of the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) as of 1 February 2020, in line with the Withdrawal Agreement between the UK and the EU.

Skopje – Company directors shouldn’t postpone decisions because of the elections, they should make decisions here and now, Stefan Peter, Head of the Foreign Investors Council, stated Friday.

Skopje – If the EU wants to stimulate more reform implementation and settlement of disputes in the region, it should reach a decision to open negotiations with North Macedonia without a delay, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Friday at the 2nd High-Level Meeting on the Franco-German Initiative on Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) in the Western Balkans.

Skopje – Concerning the announcements on revision of the Prespa Agreement, citizens really need to think about and to know about the benefits of the agreement, said US Ambassador Kate Byrnes on Friday.

Skopje – The trial of the organizers of the Parliament events on April 27, 2017 will start on February 21.

Skopje – The country’s government debt in 2019 dropped by 0.4 percentage points compared to 2018 and stands at 40.2 percent of GDP, the Ministry of Finance said Friday in a press release.

Skopje – Political parties to submit amendments on the public prosecution law by Saturday noon. A meeting will probably be held Monday to discuss which of the amendments will be accepted, Justice Minister Renata Deskoska said Friday after the meeting of the working group on the draft-law on the public prosecutor’s office with representatives of MP groups.

Skopje – The ‘Fridays for Future’ movement is staging a protest in front of the Parliament building, asking for adoption of a law banning the import of hazardous waste before Parliament dissolves.

Skopje – Lab test results of samples taken from RDF waste, which had been stopped at Bogorodica border crossing for an unscheduled check, will be ready in 7 to 10 days.

Skopje – The new methodology shouldn’t hinder the EU enlargement process and opening of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said Friday.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian as part of his visit to Berlin to share views about the prospect of EU member states reaching consensus over the new methodology of negotiations and deciding to open accession talks with North Macedonia.

Skopje – Macedonian basketball legend Blagoja Georgievski-Bushtur, who died in a car accident in Skopje on Wednesday night, was commemorated at an event held at Hilton hotel in the capital.

A Turkish research vessel in Greek waters prompted Athens to send a frigate to monitor its activities on Friday, state broadcaster ERT reported, quoting the Greek Defence Ministry.

Kiev – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met President Volodymyr Zelensky in a show of support on Friday, with the Ukrainian leader still at the centre of impeachment proceedings in Washington against US President Donald Trump.

Melbourne – Fifth seed Dominic Thiem on Friday defeated seventh seed and friend Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4) to reach his first Australian Open final, where he will face defending champion Novak Djokovic.