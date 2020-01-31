10:00/31 January 2020

Skopje – The third meeting of the Jean Monnet process referring to the amendments of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedures is to take place Jan.31-Feb.1 in the Parliament.

Skopje – Border crossing Belanovce-Stancic will be put into use on Friday.

Brussels – EU countries are increasingly importing ‘tax-free electricity’ from outside the EU. Often, this electricity is generated with coal, in new ‘offshore carbon havens’ such as Turkey, Ukraine, Morocco and the Western Balkans, reads a report by UK think-tank Sandbag.

London – Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge Britain to embrace a “historic opportunity” as it formally withdraws from the European Union late Friday after 47 years as a member of the bloc.

Washington – Since Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in a helicopter crash Sunday, NBA teams and players have been honouring the icon in their own ways. Now it’s the league’s turn.

Beijing – China on Friday said it had “complete confidence” that it could beat the coronavirus outbreak as the number of confirmed cases approached 10,000 nationwide.

Canberra – A state of emergency has been declared in the Australian Capital Territory as an out-of-control bush fire just outside Canberra’s southern suburbs continues to burn.