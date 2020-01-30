18:00/30 January/2020

Skopje – We have been exceptionally close over the past year-and-a-half to success and acknowledgment of the joint efforts for the opening of EU accession negotiations. It is necessary to grab the first chance and adopt the long-awaited and deserved decision if we want further encouragement of reforms and maintenance of EU’s credibility and influence in the region, said Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov in Berlin on Thursday.

Skopje – Speaker Talat Xhaferi said the draft-Law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office would immediately be put on the Parliament’s agenda once it is harmonized.

Skopje – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska in regard to IMF estimations related to government’s raising the minimum wage amid low productivity growth may cause long-run effects, said Thursday that the government and financial institutions were referring to the same thing.

Skopje – It’s precisely specified how any suspicious passenger landing at the Skopje International Airport would be treated in after the coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Thursday.

Sofia – North Macedonia and Albania should join the EU as soon as possible, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said at a meeting Thursday in Sofia with his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borissov.

Bangkok – The fact that youth-led groups felt they had no option but to rise up against increasingly repressive regimes epitomized the state of human rights in Asia during the past year, Amnesty International said in its annual report released Thursday.

Moscow – Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree to close the border with neighbouring China in a bid to prevent to spread of the new coronavirus, state media report.

Brussels – EU member states gave their final formal go-ahead for Britain’s imminent departure from the bloc on Thursday, a day before Brexit is due to occur.