10:00/30 January 2020

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is paying January 30-31 a visit to Berlin, attending a high-level meeting on the Franco-German initiative for control of small arms and light weapons in the Western Balkans.

Skopje – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska and Director of the Fund for Innovation and Technology Development Jovan Despotovski are to visit Feydom company for manufacturing furniture.

Skopje – The screening of the first of the series of the German-language films “At Eye Level” celebrating diversity will take place Thursday evening in the Cinematheque organised by the Goethe-Institut Skopje.

Pristina – Kosovo Deputy PM Enver Hoxhaj has said border crossing Belanovce-Stancic with North Macedonia would open during the coming weekend, MIA reports from Pristina.

Strasbourg – The credentials of the Macedonian parliamentary delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), challenged at the opening of the session on grounds of gender-balance, have been approved.

London – Scotland’s devolved parliament on Wednesday voted to demand the right to hold a referendum on independence and to keep the EU flag flying at its main entrance after Britain leaves the European Union on Friday.

Melbourne – Spain’s Garbine Muguruza has won a battle of former number ones, defeating fourth seed Simona Halen 7-6 (10-8), 7-5 to reach her first Australian Open final.

Beijing – The number of deaths from the new coronavirus outbreak in China has climbed to 170, with the virus now spreading to every province in the country, state media reported on Thursday.

San Diego – US authorities say they have discovered the longest smuggling tunnel running between Mexico and California.