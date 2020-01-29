18:00/29 January/2020

Skopje – The bomb threat, which prompted evacuation of Skopje City Mall, was determined to be a hoax. One of the busies shopping malls in the capital was closed for several hours after the bomb threat was reported.

Skopje – The European Parliament’s North Macedonia Rapporteur Ilhan Kyuchyuk and members Andreas Schieder and Marion Walsmann will take part at the third meeting of the Jean Monnet process in the Parliament on January 31-February 1.

Brussels – The upcoming elections bare a special importance as they will frame the country’s EU perspective, Standing Rapporteur of the European Parliament for North Macedonia Ilhan Kyuchyuk said in an interview with web portal European Western Balkans (EWB).

Brussels – The European Commission adopted Wednesday its 2020 Work Programme, listing the start of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania as one of its priorities, MIA reports from Brussels.

Skopje – There are no suspicious cases of the coronavirus in the country, said Wednesday the Ministry of Health and added that the situation is regularly monitored, while all protective and preventive measures have been undertaken.

Beijing – Countries were evacuating their citizens from China as commercial airlines grounded flights and businesses shuttered their stores in the areas hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

London – The BBC on Wednesday announced plans to cut some 450 jobs and reorganize its news production with a multi-platform, “story-led” model.