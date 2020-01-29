13:00/29 January/2020

Brussels – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani has reiterated in an Agence Europe interview the importance of opening EU accession negotiations in March.

Skopje – The transfer of experience and best practices for assuming obligations arising from full membership in NATO in work processes of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of North Macedonia to NATO and relevant state institutions is the goal aim of the workshop organised Wednesday by the Ministry of Defence with representatives of the UK delegation to NATO.

Skopje – I expect lawmakers to make decisions investing in the country’s future. All MPs entered the Parliament with the pledge and commitment to bring the country closer to NATO and EU, said Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska on Wednesday.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is paying January 29-30 a visit to Berlin, attending a high-level meeting on the Franco-German initiative for control of small arms and light weapons in the Western Balkans.

Skopje – Strengthened rule of law, improvement of education at all levels, better quality of health services are the priorities that should be in the focus of election programmes of political parties at the coming elections, show results of the web-survey by economic research and policy institute Finance Think.

Belgrade – Serbian police and customs seized 6,5kg of heroin from a car driven by a 55-year-old Macedonian national, MIA reports from Belgrade.

Skopje – Finance Minister Nina Angelovska signed Wednesday the Multilateral Convention to implement tax treaty related measures to prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) during a meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris.

Brussels – European Parliament President David Sassoli following the meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of the Western Balkans on Tuesday in Brussels urged on giving new impetus to the enlargement process by delivering concrete results.