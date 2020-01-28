18:00/28 January/2020

Skopje – North Macedonia will use Swiss experiences towards increasing the interest of youth for secondary vocational education and unemployed persons to acquire the necessary skills to find a job.

Skopje – European integration offers a perspective for long-term and stable development, said Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani in his address at the presentation of study The European Pathway of Republic of North Macedonia: Achieving Faster, More Inclusive and Sustainable Growth in Brussels on Tuesday.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Tuesday that at this point, he doesn’t see any risk or reason to panic about coronavirus in our country. He assures the situation is fully under control. No suspected cases have been reported so far.

Skopje – Two people, one believed to be the administrator and the other believed to have created the ‘Public Room’ chat on Telegram, on Monday were taken to a police station for questioning.

Skopje – Directors Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov, directors of photography Samir Ljuma and Fejmi Daut and Atanas Georgiev, producer and editor, the creators of the award-winning documentary “Honeyland”, attended the annual luncheon of all this year’s Academy Award nominees.

Skopje – Slovenian director Andrej Košak’s latest film ‘All Against All’ is set to premiere Tuesday night in Ljubljana.

Skopje – The beginning of a new stage of cooperation in the fight against illicit financial flows in the Western Balkans was announced on Tuesday in Skopje, as part of the global program on combating illicit financial flows which is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Skopje – The Interior Ministry’s Cybercrime and Digital Forensic Department has identified the creator of the so called ‘Public Room’ chat group on Telegram and one of the administrators.

Skopje – The country should continue to demonstrate its commitment to reforms, especially in key areas. We hope that the new Law on Public Prosecution is adopted before dissolution of Sobranie, tweeted EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar.

Sarajevo – More than 700 000 jobs have been added to the workforce during the past seven years and unemployment has moved for almost a quarter (23%) to around 16%, across the region. Not everybody benefited from these economic and labour market improvements during the last decade, said Majlinda Bregu, Secretary General of the Regional Cooperation Council (RCC), at the launching of the second phase of RCC’s Employment and Social Affairs Platform Project (ESAP 2), in Sarajevo on Tuesday.

Athens – We hope that France is willing to make steps leading to a better result at the next European Council in March, said Tuesday Greek government spokesperson Stelios Petsas regarding the Western Balkans’ EU perspective, MIA reports from Athens.

Brussels – There are signs that North Macedonia could open EU accession talks by May, but adopting the public prosecution law remains a priority, as it will silence members who oppose EU enlargement, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said Tuesday in Brussels.

Tel Aviv – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted in three corruption cases, after he withdrew his request for immunity hours before the Knesset had been set to pick up the issue.

Melbourne – Defending champion Novak Djokovic on Tuesday overcame the powerful serve of Canada’s Milos Raonic, defeating him 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1), to set up an Australian Open semi-final clash with Roger Federer, their 50th career clash.