10:00/27 January/2020

Skopje – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska along with representative of the Jewish Community in North Macedonia are to attend Monday the event commemorating the 75th Anniversary of Liberation of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Washington – Retired basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles that also took the lives of eight other people, officials said Sunday.

Beijing – Hundreds of medics were being sent to help deal with a rising number of cases of the new coronavirus in China’s central metropolis of Wuhan, health authorities said Monday.

Baghdad – Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi on Sunday condemned as “unlawful” the shelling of the US embassy in Baghdad and warned of its repercussions on the country.