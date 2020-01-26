15:00/26 January 2020

Skopje – The public prosecution bill will be forwarded to Parliament very soon, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski told a press conference on Sunday, urging all political parties, parliamentary groups and independent MPs to continue talks with Government.

Skopje – No need to panic about coronavirus in North Macedonia. However, precautions will be taken and starting Monday passengers on flights from Istanbul and Dubai, linked to the region of the epicenter of China’s coronavirus outbreak, will undergo thermal screening, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Sunday after a meeting of the Committee on Infectious Diseases.

At least 35 people have been killed as the result of a magnitude-6.8 earthquake which struck the eastern Turkish city of Elazig on Friday evening.

Military parades, as well as protests against a new citizenship law, marked India‘s Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

Chinese scientists say they have successfully isolated the strain of coronavirus that has caused dozens of deaths in central China – a crucial step in creating a vaccine.

Former Grand Slam winners Petra Kvitova and Novak Djokovic defeated Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-2 and Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 respectively to make it into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.