15:00/25 January 2020

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski extended heartfelt condolences to victims of the devastating earthquake that struck eastern Turkey on Friday.

Skopje – The Embassy of Montenegro in cooperation with Herceg Novi Municipality and the Herceg Novi Tourist Organization will organize Saturday a parade on the 51st Mimosa Festival.

Skopje – The largest percentage of GDP comes from the ICT sector, and it’s precisely this fact that should be yet another compelling reason to invest more in digitalization, Minister of Information Society and Administration told a forum on digitalization.

Skopje – A sixteenth traditional blood drive event is organized on Saturday to honor late Toshe Proeski on his birthday, the Skopje Red Cross said in a press release.

A magnitude-6.8 earthquake in eastern Turkey has killed at least 21 people and injured 1,030, according to the national disaster agency AFAD.

Chinese authorities on Saturday struggled to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus as Hong Kong separately declared a state of emergency.

Second seed Karolina Pliskova on Saturday became the latest top contender to crash out of the Australian Open in the third round after being defeated 7-6 (4-7), 7-6 (3-7) by 30th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.