10:00/23 January/2020

Skopje – Trial in the ‘Racket’ case is to resume Thursday at the Skopje-based Criminal Court, as the previous hearing was postponed due to the absence of defendant Katica Janeva’s attorneys, Deljo Kadiev and Irena Frchkovska.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has decided not to label the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China and some other countries a “public health emergency of international concern” for the time being.

Sydney – A waterbombing plane that was fighting fires in the alpine region of New South Wales has crashed and all three crew were killed, officials confirmed Thursday.

Burnley dented Manchester United‘s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League with a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.