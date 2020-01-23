10:00/23 January/2020
Skopje – Trial in the ‘Racket’ case is to resume Thursday at the Skopje-based Criminal Court, as the previous hearing was postponed due to the absence of defendant Katica Janeva’s attorneys, Deljo Kadiev and Irena Frchkovska.
Geneva – The World Health Organization (WHO) has decided not to label the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China and some other countries a “public health emergency of international concern” for the time being.
Sydney – A waterbombing plane that was fighting fires in the alpine region of New South Wales has crashed and all three crew were killed, officials confirmed Thursday.
London – Burnley dented Manchester United‘s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League with a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.