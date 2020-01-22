10:00/22 January/2020
Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski is to attend Jan. 22-23 the Fifth World Holocaust Forum 2020 in Jerusalem commemorating the International Holocaust Remembrance Day (Jan. 27) and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.
Washington – Republicans voted in favour of Senate leader Mitch McConnell’s proposed rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Beijing – Nine people have died and hundreds have been infected by a new type of coronavirus, according to Chinese medical authorities.
Seoul – North Korea has temporarily closed its border to all foreign tourists in response to a new type of coronavirus discovered in central China, according to a travel agency that operates tours to the country.
Tel Aviv – The Israel Defence Forces late Tuesday said they had shot dead three Palestinians from Gaza who crossed into southern Israel and threw an explosive device at Israeli soldiers.
London – Arsenal escaped Stamford Bridge with a fortunate point in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea, despite being reduced to 10 men.