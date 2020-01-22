10:00/22 January/2020

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski is to attend Jan. 22-23 the Fifth World Holocaust Forum 2020 in Jerusalem commemorating the International Holocaust Remembrance Day (Jan. 27) and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

Republicans voted in favour of Senate leader Mitch McConnell’s proposed rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Beijing – Nine people have died and hundreds have been infected by a new type of coronavirus, according to Chinese medical authorities.

Seoul – North Korea has temporarily closed its border to all foreign tourists in response to a new type of coronavirus discovered in central China, according to a travel agency that operates tours to the country.

The Israel Defence Forces late Tuesday said they had shot dead three Palestinians from Gaza who crossed into southern Israel and threw an explosive device at Israeli soldiers.

Arsenal escaped Stamford Bridge with a fortunate point in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea, despite being reduced to 10 men.