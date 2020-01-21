18:00/21 January/2020

Skopje – It’s high time North Macedonia took a step forward on its European path – opening well-deserved EU accession talks, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov told a panel on the Western Balkan countries, held Tuesday as part of the Davos 2020 World Economic Forum.

Skopje – EU member Croatia and candidate-country North Macedonia, which is a step away from starting accession negotiations, are committed to the European values of respecting people of all ethnic communities, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski told Tuesday’s conference on the status of national minorities in both countries.

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani urged Tuesday political parties to abandon partisan interests regarding the Law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office, reach compromise and send a message of cooperation in the fight against high-level corruption.

Skopje – Changes to the Law on Minerals aim to help the Economy Ministry find long term solutions for the health and safety problems people that live near concessions for mineral extraction face, Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said at a press conference Tuesday.

Skopje – Things are moving in the right direction for securing a two-thirds majority to adopt the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office (PPO). I have hopes, but we do not have much time, because it is one of the laws that we should adopt for the sake of the reforms, the citizens and the transformation that will follow in the coming period, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said on Tuesday.

Shtip – Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska announced a pay rise for civilians serving in the army during a visit to the Jane Sandanski barracks in Shtip.

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski met Tuesday with the Ambassador of Montenegro to the Republic of North Macedonia, Marija Petrović, and discussed excellent political and economic relations.

Skopje – The Criminal Court in Skopje on Tuesday acquitted five men in a retrial for the so called ‘Spy’ case. Mikjo Naskovski was acquitted of fraud and blackmail, Marjan Madzovski of blackmail, Goran Stojkov and Cvetan Damjanovski of illegal possession of firearms and Gjorgi Hadzimicev of using resources for personal benefit while in service.

Skopje – Kosta Nachevski has been appointed Tuesday director of the Drisla landfill, taking the position over from Goran Angelov.

Shtip – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, additional Minister of Labour and Social Policy Sanela Shkrielj, Public Revenue Office director Sanja Lukarevska, Shtip mayor Blagoj Bochvarski and President of the Organisation of Employers Angel Dimitrov and Kristina Ampeva from NGO fighting for the rights of textile workers paid Tuesday a visit to textile factory Albatros.

Beijing – A new strain of coronavirus is spreading across China, where medical authorities said on Tuesday that at least 291 people had been infected and six had died.

Britain’s Prince Harry has arrived in Canada, where he is expected to spend most of his time after announcing that he wants to “step back” from royal duties.

Seoul – South Korea plans use its anti-piracy naval forces off the coast of East Africa to protect shipping and guarantee freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Seoul’s Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.