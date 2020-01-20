18:00/20 January/2020

Skopje – The President of the European Council Charles Michel will pay a visit to North Macedonia on Friday (Jan. 24), senior diplomatic sources in Brussels told MIA. He will arrive in Skopje from Tirana, where he will also meet with Albanian officials.

Skopje – To annul the Prespa Agreement would be a dangerous thing that could invalidate the country’s achievements in the past 25 years, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev told a news conference Monday.

Skopje – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Monday he has started talks in an attempt to secure a two-thirds majority in Parliament for adoption of the Law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Skopje – Turkey’s support for the NATO and EU perspective was confirmed at a meeting Monday between Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and the new Turkish Ambassador, Hasan Mehmet Sekizkok.

Skopje – It’s highly unlikely that the ruling SDSM and the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE could reach an agreement over the new bill on the law on public prosecution (PPO) in coming days.

Skopje – The Drisla landfill has become a public enterprise owned by the City of Skopje, mayor Petre Shilegov said at a press conference Monday.

Skopje – Hazardous waste, according to the information we have, hasn’t been imported either in the country or in Drisla landfill, says Skopje Mayor Petre Shilegov, adding that further checks need to be made.

Skopje – The prosecutor’s office in the Bulgarian city of Burgas so far has concluded that customs documents for the waste containers have different specifications than the contents inside.

Zagreb – Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Monday that at the Zagreb summit meeting, scheduled for early May, Croatia would pay a special attention to unblocking the start of accession negotiations for North Macedonia and Albania.

Skopje – Romanian director Cristi Puiu’s new film ‘Malmkrog’ is set to open the new competitive section Encounters, at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival.

The head of the British national broadcaster the BBC on Monday said he plans to step down this summer, suggesting a new leader is needed as the broadcaster fights to retain its public funding.

Thousands of students flocked to central Baghdad’s Tahrir Square on Monday following clashes between protesters and security forces in the Iraqi capital and other provinces.

Iranian officials presented mixed messages on the future of the 2015 deal to constrain its nuclear programmes, with the country’s foreign minister suggesting Tehran might pull out, while a spokesperson for that ministry said negotiations were still possible.