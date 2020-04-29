29 April 2020

Skopje – A total of 631 zero-interest loan applications have been approved for funds amounting to EUR 4.7 million for ‘Covid 1’ credit line offered by Development Bank of North Macedonia, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Skopje – The First Children’s Embassy in the World Megjashi celebrates Wednesday 28 years of work dedicated to the protection of children’s rights, support for responsible parenthood and respect for a child’s personality.

European aeroplane manufacturer Airbus has posted a loss of 481 million euros (522 million US dollars) in the first quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New York – Hillary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday, praising him as a clear-eyed and duly experienced politician who can become “a real president.”