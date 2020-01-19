15:00/19 January/2020

Skopje – Orthodox believers are celebrating on Sunday Epiphany – one of the holiest days for Orthodox Christians. The holiday marks two events in the life of Jesus Christ, according to the Bible. The first event occurred when the three wise men, or kings, visited the infant baby Jesus. The second event was linked to the baptism of Jesus Christ by St. John the Baptist.

Skopje – Kristijan Ninevski caught the Holy Cross that the Head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church HH Stefan threw in the waters of Vardar river on occasion of Orthodox holiday Epiphany in downtown Skopje on Sunday. 140 people jumped in the waters of Vardar river in Skopje to try to retrieve the Holy Cross.

Skopje – ‘Racket’ case and all related investigations have shown that no one is above the law, Deputy PM and Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska said in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, adding that this is because no one calls the judges and prosecutors over the phone to tell them what to do.

Skopje – We expect the formal ratification process of the North Macedonia’s NATO Accession Protocol to formally kick off in Spain next week, as the Spain’s government is formed, doors have been opened for this process to begin and we hope to be completed in a few weeks, Defence Minister Radmila Shekerinska said on Sunday.

Ohrid – Leader of the ruling SDSM Zoran Zaev voiced expectations Sunday in Ohrid that Parliament will adopt all the necessary laws, including the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office (PPO), which require a two-thirds majority by Feb. 12.

Kochani – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski does not expect a slowdown in the adoption of the new Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office (PPO), saying that parties involved in the process need to cooperate.

Germany is hosting a UN-led conference with world leaders on Sunday in the hope of resolving Libya‘s years-long conflict, less than a week after similar talks in Moscow failed to yield significant progress.

Clara Direz first shocked superstar Mikaela Shiffrin and then went on to win a women’s parallel giant slalom World Cup race in Italy on Sunday, and there was more joy for France when Clement Noel topped the Wengen slalom for a second straight year.