10:30/17 January 2020

Skopje – ‘Walpurgis Night’ and ‘Carmen’ ballets are set to be performed Friday at 20:00, at the National Opera and Ballet.

Zagreb – German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who on Thursday arrived in Berlin for a two-day visit, expressed hope that the EU-Western Balkan summit meeting in Zagreb would bring about progress in opening accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania.

Mexico City – Guatemala’s new President Alejandro Giammattei on Thursday announced the rupture of his country’s diplomatic relations with Venezuela.

Beijing – A second person has died due to pneumonia caused by a new coronavirus discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, local authorities said Friday.