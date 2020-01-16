18:30/16 January 2020

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi urged parties to align their positions over the public prosecution law as soon as possible.

Skopje – Public Enterprise for State Roads director Zoran Kitanov and director of Granit construction company Zoran Milkovski signed on Thursday a contract for construction of the first two kilometers of the new Skopje-Blace highway.

Skopje – All 82 MPs attending Thursday’s session voted in favor of the amendments to the Law on the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Skopje – One of the key messages conveyed yesterday by EU Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi during his visit to Skopje was characterized by consistency, involving his hopes and expectation that the law on public prosecution will be adopted by Parliament before it dissolves ahead of the April election, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov has said.

Skopje – Croatia’s takeover of the Council of the EU presidency was marked Wednesday evening at an event at Europe House in Skopje, which included performances of the national anthems of North Macedonia, by pop singer Elena Risteska, and of Croatia, by Grdelini.

Ljubljana – ‘Honeyland’ is set to be screened in Ljubljana Jan. 25, as part of the balKam festival.

Russia‘s lower house of parliament on Thursday approved President Vladimir Putin’s proposal that the head of the federal tax service, Mikhail Mishustin, become prime minister.

Ukrainian investigators launched an investigation into whether former US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was subjected to illegal surveillance during her time in Kiev because of pressure from Washington.

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez says he turned down the opportunity to coach the club because it came too soon in his career.

Khalifa Haftar has agreed in principle to a ceasefire in Libya, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said after talks with the rebel general in Benghazi on Thursday.

Cape Town – A record 45 million people in southern Africa, mostly women and children, face severe food insecurity due to drought, flooding and economic disarray, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Thursday.

Tehran – Iran is not considering a full withdrawal from a 2015 international nuclear deal designed to limit its weapons programme, since doing so would risk more sanctions and the attention of the UN Security Council, President Hassan Rowhani said on Thursday.

Hong Kong might be able to maintain the “advantages” that come with the “one country, two systems” framework it enjoys with China beyond its 2047 expiration, but only if loyalty to Beijing is upheld, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Thursday.