13:00/16 January 2020

Skopje – The Kingdom of Norway has always supported North Macedonia’s efforts to accomplish EU accession-related priorities and strategic goals, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told newly appointed Norwegian Ambassador Jørn Eugene Gjelstad on Thursday.

Skopje – Economic fundamentals leave room for further easing of the monetary policy, National Bank Governor Anita Angelovska Bezhoska said addressing the Central and Eastern European Forum, organised by Euromoney in Vienna.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov met Wednesday with European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi.

Skopje – Youth Cultural Center – MKC on Saturday (Jan. 18) will organize a day-long event to mark the start of the new season.

Moscow – Russia’s parliament was expected on Thursday to confirm President Vladimir Putin’s choice for prime minister following Dmitry Medvedev’s abrupt resignation the previous day.