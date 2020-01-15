10:00/15 January 2020

Skopje – European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi is set to arrive on Wednesday for a first official visit to North Macedonia.

One person has died in an explosion at a chemical facility in Tarragona in north-eastern Spain.

Rome – Juventus defender Merih Demiral has had a successful operation on a damaged ligament and meniscus in his left knee, the Italian champions said late Tuesday.

A jet approaching Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday apparently dumped fuel on a playground and left 17 children and nine adults with minor injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.