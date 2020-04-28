28 April 2020

Skopje – Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 6 patients have died, while 36 recovered, the Ministry of Health said Tuesday.

Skopje – Analyses show that the COVID-19 transmission factor in the country is below 1 but we are doing detailed analyses on certain regions and waiting for a few days to see the trend of new infections. The measures we have enforced resulted in the flattening of the curve, there is a linear number of cases and an increasing number of recovered patients, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Tuesday.

Skopje – I expect a repeated peak in the autumn because the coronavirus will not disappear. The situation could be even trickier then because there will be patients with seasonal flu who occupy the same departments that are currently used for the coronavirus patients. The entire world will be better prepared for the next peak, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Tuesday.

Skopje – The Government decided at a session on Tuesday to restrict movement of people nationwide during the May 1 (Labor Day) holidays.

Skopje – The Government said Tuesday the personal protective measures, i.e. wearing of protective equipment (mask or scarf) over the mouth and the nose is compulsory in all public facilities such as state institutions, markets, shops, banks, posts, public transportation, waiting rooms, health institutions etc.

Skopje – The Government said Tuesday that the initiated procedure by the Constitutional Court over annulment of the decree to cut the salaries of over 2,000 officials, MPs, judges, prosecutors and directors to a minimum wage of Mden 14,500 in April and May is detrimental to solidarity in the country.

Skopje – Dutch Ambassador Dirk Jan Kop presented Tuesday health workers and coronavirus patients with tulips and books by Dutch authors translated in Macedonian and Albanian languages on occasion of the country’s King’s Day.

Skopje – This composition of the Parliament is a former one, and with its dissolution the mandate of the MPs has been completed. Legitimacy is back to citizens. People are the only ones who can bring Parliament back. Neither Zoran Zaev nor a group of MPs can try to break the Constitution, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said.

Skopje – Upon the initiative of Deputy Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Jani Makraduli, and organized by the Friedrich Ebert Foundation-Skopje Office and NGO Eko Svest, an online meeting themed “Myths and Facts of Coronavirus Effect on Environment” was held on Tuesday.

Skopje – Digitalization gets a new perspective at a time of pandemic and global health and economic crisis, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said.

Skopje – According to the State Statistical Office data, in March 2020, the industrial producer prices on the domestic market increased by 0.1% at the monthly level, but decreased by 0.1% at the annual level.

Skopje — Makedonika Litera has released How Contagion Works, the latest book by Italian writer and mathematician Paolo Giordano, translated into Macedonian by Aneta Simovska.

Shtip – Everyone has the democratic right to protest. We have fought for freedom and democracy over past three years, unlike former regime when right to protesting was banned. Truck drivers have the right to stage a protest, Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski said Tuesday.

Belgrade – The Serbian parliament on Tuesday returned to work for the first time since a state of emergency was declared on March 15 because of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Ljubljana — A total of 683 people were tested for COVID-19 in Slovenia, resulting in six new cases on Monday. The country’s current number of confirmed infections stands at 1,408, according to an STA report.

Madrid – Portugal will not extend the state of emergency imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic after it is scheduled to end on May 2, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa announced on Tuesday.