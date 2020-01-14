10:00/14 January 2020

Skopje – Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi will take part Tuesday in a regional tourism summit in Tirana, organized by the Albanian Ministry of Tourism and Environment and the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Skopje – The trials in the ‘TNT’ and ‘Trajectory’ cases are set to resume Tuesday at the Skopje-based Criminal Court.

Skopje – Finance Minister Nina Angelovska takes part at the 25th Euromoney Central and Eastern European Forum on Jan. 14-15 in Vienna. She will participate in a panel discussion focused on the impact of European integration on the business climate in the country and potential investors, economic trends and e-commerce to contribute to the development of the economy.

Barcelona confirmed the sacking of Ernesto Valverde on Monday night and announced Quique Setien as the team’s new coach until 2022.

US authorities will send home 21 Saudi military students after an investigation into a shooting attack carried out by a Saudi officer at a Navy base last month, US Attorney General Bill Barr said Monday.

The US Treasury Department announced on Monday that it has dropped its designation of China as currency manipulator just days before the two countries are to sign an initial trade agreement.