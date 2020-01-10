10:00/10 January 2020

Skopje – We’re satisfied with what we have accomplished in the past two and a half years. Quality reforms have been implemented. I’m glad we’re free to apply journalistic standards, the director of MI Dragan Antonovski said Friday morning in an interview with Slobodna TV.

Barcelona – Atletico Madrid came from behind to beat Barcelona 3-2 in the Spanish Super Cup semis on Thursday, setting up a derby against Real Madrid in Sunday’s final.

Washington – The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a non-binding measure aimed at limiting President Donald Trump’s ability to take further military actions against Iran.

Tehran/New York – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday said evidence indicated that the Ukrainian plane that crashed near Iran’s capital Tehran “was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.”

Niamey – Suspected Islamist militants attacked a military camp in western Niger on Thursday night killing at least 31 soldiers, the defence ministry said.