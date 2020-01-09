18:00/9 January/2020

Zagreb – North Macedonia has gone to great lengths to secure its European future and the country deserves to start negotiating with the European Union to become a member, said Andrej Plenković, the Prime Minister of Croatia.

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and French Ambassador Christian Thimonier agreed Thursday that North Macedonia has achieved a lot both at home and abroad, moving in the right direction regarding its integration process.

Skopje – Chinese Ambassador Zhang Zuo announced at Thursday’s press conference the enhancement of bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, investments, energy, agriculture, infrastructure, culture, tourism, education, science, technology, traditional Chinese medicine.

Moscow – Russian President Vladimir Putin observed test launches of nuclear-capable Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles on Thursday in the Russian-annexed Crimea region, state media reported.

Paris – Protesters took to the streets in several French cities on Thursday as unions sought to keep up the tempo of their opposition to President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform plans.

London – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the duchess of Sussex, have announced plans to restrict media access once they “step back” from their duties as senior members of Britain’s royal family.