18:00/8 January/2020

Skopje – Parliament will ratify the protocol for the country’s accession into NATO by Feb. 12 at the latest, Speaker Talat Xhaferi has stated.

Skopje – The government at a session Wednesday decided to donate 6,000,000 denars (EUR 97,540) from the 2020 budget reserves to the communities affected by the Australian bushfires.

Brussels – North Macedonia joining NATO, opening EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, and parliamentary elections in the country as well as in Serbia and Montenegro are among seven expected highlights on the Western Balkans in 2020, according to European Western Balkans (EWB) portal.

Skopje – Starting February, 18.300 healthcare workers, medical practitioners, nurses, associates, young medical specialists, as well as support staff will get another pay rise.

Zagreb – Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Tuesday that his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris was extremely useful and held in good time, just at the beginning of the Croatian presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Baghdad – Iraq says Iran notified it of an overnight attack that targeted US troops in the country.

Istanbul – The presidents of Turkey and Russia inaugurated the TurkStream pipeline on Wednesday in Istanbul, opening a new route for Russian gas to Turkey and eventually Europe.