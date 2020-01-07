15:00/7 January/2020

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy PM for European affairs Bujar Osmani, Health Minister Venko Filipche and VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski attended Tuesday a Christmas Day service at the St. Clement of Ohrid Church in Skopje.

Ohrid – President Stevo Pendarovski on Tuesday wished all Orthodox faithful a merry Christmas.

Debar – Faithful from all over the country packed the Monastery of Saint Jovan Bigorski on Christmas Eve.

Brussels – NATO called on Tehran to “refrain from further violence and provocations” after Iran threatened retaliation for the US assassination of one of its top military commanders, as European capitals grapple with the fallout from the incident.

Tehran — At least 30 people have been killed in a stampede at the burial procession for Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian general killed by a US airstrike in Baghdad last week, Iranian authorities said.

Vienna – A coalition cabinet of conservatives and Greens was sworn in on Tuesday in Austria, marking the first time that environmentalists have been represented in the country’s executive.