15:00/5 January/2020

Skopje – Our goal is to work in the interest of the citizens and if the VMRO-DPMNE government members share the same commitment, we’ll have no problem to work for the good of the country and its citizens, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski has stated.

Belgrade – Voting began on Sunday in a Croatian presidential election run-off pitting incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of the governing conservative Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) against former prime minister Zoran Milanovic.

Nairobi – The Somali-based militant group al-Shabaab launched an attack early Sunday on a military base in Kenya used by both US and Kenyan soldiers.

Tehran – Hundreds of thousands of Iranians gathered for a funeral procession in the town of Ahvaz on Sunday to commemorate Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general whose death in a US drone strike has stoked fears of a new war in the Middle East.