15:00/4 January/2020

Skopje – It’s a top priority and an objective to allow the government to continue to work in all the segments, interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski says in an interview, his first since taking office.

Skopje – The ministry of problems must become a ministry of solutions, Rashela Mizrahi, the new caretaker minister of labor and social policy, said Saturday on her first day in office.

Skopje – Additional deputy minister for agriculture Cvetan Tripunovski presented Saturday his team of advisers, tasked with ‘reforming the agricultural sector.’

Washington – US President Donald Trump on Friday defended his decision to order the killing of a top Iranian general in an airstrike in Baghdad, saying he had taken action “to stop a war.”

Canberra – The predicted extreme weather conditions have taken hold in fire-ravaged south-eastern Australia with temperatures hitting 48 degrees Celsius in parts of Sydney and wind gusts reaching 80 kilometres per hour on Saturday.