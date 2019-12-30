10:00/30 December 2019

Skopje – A panel discussion on the ‘Future Steps after Joining NATO’ will take place in Skopje on Monday.

Skopje – Eurothink will organize on Monday a presentation of the findings from a survey on citizens opinion about issues related to EU integration and trust in institutions.

David Moyes said becoming West Ham manager for the second time felt like coming “home” after he signed an 18-month contract with the club on Sunday.

The United States has “a lot of tools in our toolkit” to respond to a long-range missile or nuclear test by North Korea, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday.

The US military on Sunday said it had carried out “precision defensive strikes” in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group blamed for an attack earlier this week that killed a US citizen.