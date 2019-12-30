10:00/30 December 2019
Skopje – A panel discussion on the ‘Future Steps after Joining NATO’ will take place in Skopje on Monday.
Skopje – Eurothink will organize on Monday a presentation of the findings from a survey on citizens opinion about issues related to EU integration and trust in institutions.
London – David Moyes said becoming West Ham manager for the second time felt like coming “home” after he signed an 18-month contract with the club on Sunday.
Washington – The United States has “a lot of tools in our toolkit” to respond to a long-range missile or nuclear test by North Korea, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday.
Baghdad/Washington – The US military on Sunday said it had carried out “precision defensive strikes” in Iraq and Syria against an Iran-backed militia group blamed for an attack earlier this week that killed a US citizen.