15:00/29 December 2019

Skopje – I’m not completely satisfied with the judiciary. We are at war with the remnants of a former system. Therefore, at this stage we may not be able to deliver the justice that is so desperately needed in our society. That’s our next goal, Skopje mayor Petre Shilegov said Sunday in an interview with Radio Free Europe.

Skopje – Finance Minister Nina Angelovska and World Bank Country Manager Marco Mantovanelli have signed an EUR 70 million agreement for reconstruction of 450 km of local roads in 80 municipalities throughout North Macedonia, the Finance Ministry said in a press release.

Skopje – A new microbiology lab will start working Monday at the Skopje City General Hospital ‘8 September’.

Strumica – I’ve spent 50 years working in this theater, continuing to perform here regularly since retiring in 2005. I’ll never forget the day in November 1969 when I first took the stage here, nor my last performance this year, actress Tinka Risteska said Friday at an awards ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Strumica National Theater.

Athens – Before the elections, I did everything I could to prevent the Prespa Agreement from happening and warned that if it is signed it will be hard to go back on, but now I want to improve all its problematic aspects, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told daily newspaper “To Vima” Sunday.

West Ham United sacked manager Manuel Pellegrini on Saturday, shortly after a 2-1 defeat by Leicester that left them one point above the Premier League’s relegation zone.