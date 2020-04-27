27 April 2020

Skopje – Thirteen new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 4 patients have died, while 53 recovered, the Ministry of Health said Monday.

Skopje – The treatment of COVID-19 patients with blood plasma is to begin on Tuesday in North Macedonia. Moreover, Skopje-based City General Hospital ‘8 September’ will start using ozone therapy to treat patients affected by COVID-19, Health Minister Venko Filipche announced Monday.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche told Monday’s press conference that the Government would discuss a possible extension of the curfew during the May 1 (Labor Day) holidays at tomorrow’s session.

Skopje – Measures restricting movement will begin to relax and each of us will be able to spend more time outside, thus reducing congestion in stores and banks. However, we should not forget that we need to be very careful and to protect ourselves, Health Minister Venko Filipche said on his Facebook profile on Monday.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Monday they want and expect less COVID-19 cases than projected but are prepared for a larger number too.

Skopje – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Monday the country is prepared for the coming months, especially the beginning of autumn, when a new COVID-19 wave is expected in parallel with the seasonal flu.

Skopje – Severe COVID-19 symptoms in patients require full respiratory support, i.e.patients are put on ventilators and have trouble breathing as tissues are deprived of adequate oxygen supply, Health Minister Venko Filipche told an online press conference Monday.

Skopje – Clinic for Infectious Diseases got Monday UV Guard – device for disinfection of germs and viruses – aimed at strengthening the conditions in this healthcare institution where COVID-19 patients are treated. The device, which is an invention by Macedonian inventors Ivica Pockov and Nikola Gligorov, both from Sveti Nikole, is a donation to the clinic, Health Ministry said on Monday.

Skopje – The Ministry of Health will be procuring as of next week medical equipment including intensive care beds, ventilators, infusion pumps, mobile X-ray, etc., using funds from the COVID-19 response donation account.

Skopje – The Ministry of Transport and Communications urges the citizens to refrain from booking plane tickets, citing the decision on closing the two international airports in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is still in force.

Skopje – April 27, 2017 is the darkest day in the recent history of our country, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said on Monday, which marks three years since the bloody storming of Parliament.

Skopje – The Association of Journalists of Macedonia (AJM) says journalists filed Monday suits over the attacks they endured during the 27 April 2017 storming of the Parliament.

Skopje – The EBRD is demonstrating its support for North Macedonia with a new €2.5 million loan to Ohridska Banka AD Skopje that will help the country withstand the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its economy.

Skopje — All retirees can pick up their monthly pension checks for April starting Monday, according to the Macedonian Banking Association.

Skopje – The journalist Vlado Apostolov has won the top prize for best investigative story in 2019 at this year’s “Nikola Mladenov” Journalism Award call for his feature titled “Alive and upgraded: The lucrative business club surrounding REK Bitola”.

Skopje – As of Monday midnight, the prices of gasoline and diesel fuels will drop by Mden 2-4, the Energy Regulatory Commission has said.

Skopje – On what would have been the 68th birthday of Macedonian playwright Goran Stefanovski, who died in 2018, a video was released Monday to mark his birthday amid the coronavirus-related crisis.

Gostivar — Six local and six regional authors were shortlisted for the seventh annual Literary Sparks international poetry festival prizes after the contest drew a total of 175 entries, MIA’s Gostivar correspondent reports.

EU tourism ministers on Monday discussed aid for the pandemic-battered industry and agreed to launch the so-called Covid-19 passport and look at opening travel corridors.

Athens – A fire broke out on Monday in the migrant camp on the Greek island of Samos, state broadcaster ERT reported, the second successive day that such an event has occurred.

Moscow – Russia has reported more than 87,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, about 2,500 more than China, where the virus is believed to have originated, state media reported on Monday.

Rome — An Argentina shirt donned by Diego Maradona has been auctioned for 55,000 euros (59,500 dollars) this weekend to help a Naples’ charity assist the city’s needy hit by the coronavirus pandemic and harsh lockdown measures in Italy.

London — Britain is “turning the tide” in its fight to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus but must continue social distancing measures to avoid a second peak of infections, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.