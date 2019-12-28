15:00/28 December 2019

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE president and opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski is set to meet Saturday with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and DUI leader Ali Ahmeti, one week ahead of the formation of a caretaker government.

Skopje – In line with implementation of European Commission recommendations and increasing e-commerce sales, small packages worth up to EUR 90 will be granted relief from customs duties, starting Jan. 1, 2020.

Skopje – Renowned US company ‘DURA Automotive Systems’ is set to open two new plants in the technological industrial development zone Skopje 2, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said at a press conference Saturday.

Skopje – I expect all sides to nominate caretaker government candidates carefully, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who is set to meet opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski this afternoon and discuss caretaker government candidates, said Saturday.

Strumica – The Strumica National Theater celebrated Friday its 70th anniversary with a promotion of a book by Aco Gogov, an exhibit of photographs and costumes from plays that had been performed there in the past seven decades, and an awards ceremony.

London – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted his side’s hopes of winning a third straight Premier League title are “unrealistic” after they were beaten 3-2 at Wolves on Friday.

The remains of six people were recovered Friday from the wreckage of a helicopter that crashed at a mountainous state park on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, authorities said.