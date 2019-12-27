18:00/27 December 2019

Skopje –The Fund for Innovations and Technology Development (FITD) presented Friday several success stories and the results achieved over the past 2,5 years.

Skopje – A court in Skopje sentenced Friday three former company officials to three years each for abuse of office.

Skopje – The trial in the ‘Racket’ case will resume Jan. 3, 2020, when former special prosecutor’s deputy Elizabeta Josifovska is set to testify.

Skopje – We are prepared to do everything so as to prevent any risk that involves our membership in NATO, Radmila Shekerinska said Friday.

Skopje – Adopting a new, well-founded public prosecution law, one which is not a result of agreements between the parties, is essential. It’s better not to adopt any law than to adopt one in this manner, State Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski said in his annual address Friday.

Skopje – The Army of North Macedonia is in great condition, compared to the state of the institution only a few years ago. This is not only due to the enormously increased budget, standing at EUR 160 million for 2020, which is an absolute record for allocating funds for the military budget ever since our independence, said President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Stevo Pendarovski who was briefed on Friday by Army Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Vasko Gjurchinovski on combat readiness of the Army in the past year.

Skopje – Justice Minister Renata Deskoska said political parties were amid informal talks over the Electoral Code.

Skopje – PM Zoran Zaev’s resignation is written and ready to be signed. Zaev on Friday said he had a favorite who could succeed him as caretaker prime minister, but he refused to reveal any names before the nomination is confirmed by SDSM’s party bodies later in the day.

Belgrade – The Montenegrin parliament passed a controversial law on religious communities on early Friday morning after incidents inside the assembly and in the streets.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced Turkey‘s first domestically-developed electric car models on Friday, with production expected to start in 2022 with a total investment of 3.7 billion dollars.