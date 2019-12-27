10:00/27 December 2019

Skopje – Less than half of Macedonians are optimistic that 2020 will be better than 2019 and consider themselves happy, shows a global survey by Gallup International Association (GIA).

Belgrade – Kosovo’s new parliament held a constitutive session on Thursday, but without a government coalition agreement between the leading parties in sight.

London – Liverpool emphasized their dominance at the top of the Premier League as they romped to a 4-0 win at second-placed Leicester on Boxing Day.

Moscow – At least 15 people have died after a passenger jet carrying about 100 people from Almaty in Kazakhstan crashed just after take-off on Friday morning, news agency Kazinform reported.

Manila – At least 28 people were killed in typhoon Phanfone’s onslaught in the Philippines, with 12 still missing, the national disaster risk reduction office said Friday.