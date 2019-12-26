18:00/26 December 2019

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will meet with opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. in the government.

Skopje – Aco Stojanov, adviser at the Ministry of Finance department in Kochani, testified Thursday in the ‘Titanic’ case hearing and said he donated funds to VMRO-DPMNE’s political campaign in 2011.

Skopje – The ruling majority and the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE have agreed that all bills, included in the 123rd Parliament session, should be adopted before they enter into force as of January 1, Speaker Talat Xhaferi said Thursday.

Skopje – The substance of the policies directly impact our voters. I am convinced of a new term because our policies are focused on the state, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Thursday.

Skopje – A tender for the Chebren hydro power plant will be announced by the end of the year, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told a Q&A session in Parliament on Thursday.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that advertising in media is in line with the work of political parties. Now, SDSM party concludes contracts according to price lists for advertisements in the media and pays for its advertising from party’s account, Zaev said during Q&A session in the parliament Thursday when asked about SDSM’s advertising in the media.

Skopje – Skopje Cinema City Film Festival has presented a lifetime achievement award to American composer and pianist Philip Glass for his contribution to music and film.

Shtip –This year is historic regarding the IPARD funds, as they have been used to the maximum, said Agency for Financial Support of Agriculture Nikolche Babovski on Thursday.

Turkey’s Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that a more than two-year ban on Wikipedia violates the right to freedom of expression.

London – Tottenham moved back in to the top half of the Premier League after a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Brighton on Boxing Day.

Italy‘s Minister of Education Lorenzo Fioramonti has handed in his resignation, saying on Thursday that he did not have enough money to improve education in the country.

At least 245 homes have been destroyed or damaged by fires in the Chilean harbour city of Valparaiso, the region’s administrative chief Jorge Martinez Duran said late Wednesday.