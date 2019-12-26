13:00/26 December/2019

Skopje – The ruling majority and the opposition party VMRO-DPMNE have agreed that all bills, included in the 123rd Parliament session, should be adopted before they enter into force as of January 1, Speaker Talat Xhaferi said Thursday.

Skopje – North Macedonia ranked 56th on the 2019 Human Freedom Index (HFI), published by the Cato Institute.

Skopje – The National Electricity Market Operator of North Macedonia (MEMO) has joined the association of European energy exchanges (Europex) as an associate member.

Skopje – Three new books have been added to the anthology entitled “The Best Chinese Literature for Children”. They include Zhou Rui’s “Stories of Fang Guozi”, Zhang Jie’s “Summer of Po’er”, and Zhang Haidi’s “Life Is Life.”

Thailand held a memorial service on Thursday for victims of a 2004 tsunami that claimed the lives of around 230,000 people in around a dozen Indian Ocean countries.

Kabul – The number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan since 2009 has recently surpassed 100,000, the head of the United Nations’ Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, Tadamichi Yamamoto, said in a statement on Thursday.

Kabul – Taliban attacks in at least four Afghan provinces have taken their toll on the military and wounded civilians. At least six soldiers were killed when the insurgents detonated a vehicle bomb close to an army checkpoint in the northern province of Balkh early Thursday, a statement by the Afghan Ministry of Defence said.