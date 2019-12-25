18:00/25 December 2019

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Wednesday he does not want the elections to be postponed, but this might be discussed if the opposition blocks the adoption of laws in the people’s interest.

Skopje – North Macedonia has the lowest tourist tax in the region, and still some never pay the tax. There is no tourism inspection, which makes the country the only one in the Balkans. The subsidizing model has remained the same for ten years, even though it doesn’t produce the needed results. Once and for all, we have to face the facts and start solving things. We must finally realize that tourism is a very powerful tool that can help the country prosper, Ljupcho Janevski, Head of the Agency for Promotion and Support of Tourism, tells MIA in an interview.

Skopje – Attacks on media professionals are common and versatile. In the past five years, about 50 such cases have been reported, but only less than 10% of them were sanctioned. The most extreme example of this practice is the unprosecuted case of attack on journalists in Parliament on April 27, 2017.

Skopje – If amendments to the Electoral Code which provide for a single electoral district and open lists are backed by 65 lawmakers, then it can be passed, Svetomir Shkarikj, professor at the Faculty of Law, told a debate organized by the Parliamentary Committee on the Political System and Inter-Ethnic Relations.

Skopje – It’s early for us to be discussing such extreme positions, because the political parties are still coordinating, Deputy PM Bujar Osmani said commenting on PM Zoran Zaev’s that he might not resign if the opposition hindered key laws.

Skopje – Construction of a new forensic department building with an up-to-date laboratory, set to cost over EUR 3 million and be completed 2020, started Wednesday.

Skopje – Public debt in Q3 2019 is 47.7% or 1.1 percentage points lower compared to 2016, the Ministry of Finance said in a press release on Wednesday denying assertions made in some media that public debt in Q3 2019 was 48.6%.

Skopje – SDSM and its leader and current PM Zoran Zaev are the most popular in North Macedonia, shows a poll of the Macedonian Center for International Cooperation and the Institute for Democracy “Societas Civilis”, conducted ahead of the early parliamentary polls, slated for April 2020.

Skopje – The basketball federation promoted Aleksandar Todorov as the new national team coach on Wednesday.

Tetovo – A new public call for co-financed grants for new startup and spinoff companies funded by the Fund for Innovations and Technology Development was launched Wednesday in the South East European University in Tetovo. The funds amounting to €1.5 million are secured in cooperation with the World Bank.

Tunis – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed possibilities for a ceasefire in Libya with his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied during a surprise visit to Tunis on Wednesday.