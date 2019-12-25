10:00/25 December 2019

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski has said it is not reasonable to postpone the elections at this time.

Skopje – Catholic believers celebrate Wednesday Christmas – the Birth of Jesus Christ. Traditionally, on the occasion of the holiday, holy mass was held Tuesday evening in Catholic Cathedral “Most Holy Heart of Jesus” in Skopje.

Skopje – Differences related to the standstill in the passing of laws in Parliament should be overcome. In such case, we have no problem of holding the early elections on April 12 as scheduled, says Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski.

London – Tottenham Hotspur said Tuesday they have banned a fan for throwing a cup at Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during Sunday’s Premier League clash at White Hart Lane.

Vatican City – Pope Francis on Tuesday hailed the virtue of selfless Christian charity as he celebrated Christmas Eve Mass in St Peter’s Basilica.

Ouagadougou – At least 42 people have been killed in a terrorist attack in Burkina Faso, Communications Minister Remis Fulgance Dandjinou said in a speech broadcast Tuesday by state television.

Buenos Aires – At least 120 homes have been damaged in forest fires raging near the Chilean port city of Valparaiso, officials said on Tuesday.