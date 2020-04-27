27 April 2020

Skopje – 88 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 76 were detained and appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Monday.

Italy is set to ease a number of coronavirus-related restrictions from May 4 onwards, allowing citizens to do more outdoor sports and exercise near their homes, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Sunday.

The resumption of the Italian football season remains on hold, even as the country prepares for a gradual easing of its coronavirus lockdown.

New Zealand has “currently” achieved its goal of eliminating the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, as the country comes to the end of a strict month-long lockdown.

Syrian air defences intercepted an Israeli missile attack on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday, local state media reported. “The army air defences confronted an Israeli aggression over Damascus and shot down a number of the hostile missiles,” the state-run Syrian News Agency (SANA) reported.