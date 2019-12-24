18:00/24 December 2019

Skopje – North Macedonia in 2020 will become a full-fledged member of NATO. Spain’s ratification of the NATO Accession Protocol, the last one, it is a priority to us as regards the completion of the technical procedure required to become a member, even though it doesn’t directly depend on us, Radmila Shekerinska has said.

Skopje – No mini-Schengen, no small Yugoslavia, but enhancement of regional cooperation, a process recognized and supported by the EU with EUR 1,2 billion. It is my duty as PM to improve people’s lives and act when required, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Tuesday.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski received Tuesday the credentials of newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to North Macedonia, Hasan Mehmet Sekizkok.

Skopje – Continual structural reforms are important for the growth dynamics and the country’s economic potential. These reforms affect the quantity and quality of the human capital, physical volume of capital and productivity, says National Bank Governor Anita Angelovska-Bezhoska in a special annual edition of British magazine “The Economist” in Macedonian language.

Skopje – All competent ministries coordinate their activities related to air pollution which are tasked by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Deputy Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Jani Makraduli told reporters on Tuesday when asked about the conclusion of last night’s session of the National Security Council that the competent authorities are acting uncoordinated in relation to reducing air pollution.

Skopje – The Joint Multidisciplinary Expert Commission on Historical and Educational Issues, established under the friendship treaty between North Macedonia and Bulgaria, is taking a break due to upcoming elections in North Macedonia. Experts, though, haven’t stopped working, said Tuesday the head of the Macedonian team of experts Dragi Gjorgjiev.

Skopje – Citizens need not worry, given the fact that import/export and transit of waste is strictly regulated by law and no waste shipment is allowed to cross the border in the absence of proper checks, the government’s PR sector said Tuesday in a press release over disinformation about import, storage and incineration of hazardous waste in the country in relation to air quality, and especially waste treatment in the USJE cement factory.

Skopje – The Ministry of Culture organized today an emergency meeting to tell us that the funds we are demanding, as trade unions, have been approved by the government with salary provisions to be implemented as of July 1, 2020, said Sanja Arsovska, head of the Culture Trade Union of Macedonia (SKRM), which staged Tuesday a strike in culture institutions.

There will be no Mass at Notre Dame this Christmas for the first time in more than 200 years, according to the Archdiocese of Paris.

The United States is stepping up its warning to its closest ally, Britain, saying that China will steal the country’s secrets if London lets companies like Huawei build its 5G networks.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off concerns over North Korea’s “Christmas gift” to the United States, saying he would handle it when it happens.

Beijing – Chinese, Japanese and South Korean leaders agreed on Tuesday to work more closely together towards the goal of peaceful denuclearization in North Korea.

At least eight civilians, among them five children, were killed when Russian airstrikes hit a school housing refugees in north-western Syria, a monitoring group said on Tuesday.