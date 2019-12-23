18:00/23 December 2019

Skopje – The launch of a book on the beginnings of the Austrian diplomacy in North Macedonia, at the Faculty of Philosophy in Skopje, marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Austria and North Macedonia.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov received Monday credentials of new Turkish Ambassador Hasan Mehmet Sekizkok, expressing commitment to further enrichment of bilateral ties and friendship.

Skopje – The Skopje-based Appellate Court upheld the appeal by defendants in the ‘Titanic 2’ case, cancelling the first-instance judgement and returning the case to the Criminal Court for retrial.

Skopje – SDSM’s Executive and Central Board sessions scheduled for Friday will tackle all political issues, give a recap of 2019, look into relations within the coalition which has made major decisions for the country, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Monday.

Skopje – If Mr. Mickoski comes to power, he will annul the Prespa Agreement and the agreement with Bulgaria. But, this will never happen, because he will not win, PM Zoran Zaev said Monday, commenting on a statement by VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski.

Skopje – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev said Monday he does not expect the opposition to block the future interim government’s decisions regarding the new Eurobond, which aims to pay off old debts with lower interest rates.

Skopje – People in North Macedonia use between 120 and 150 million plastic bags each year, which are later re-purposed as garbage bags. Disposable plastic bags are considered as one of the main causes of environmental pollution, but their use is set to decrease starting January 1, 2021, when people will begin to be charged 10 denars per bag.

Skopje – The public consultation e-portal, the single electronic register of legislation (ENER) has been enhanced thus providing access to citizens, NGOs, business sector to send proposals and comments to draft document-legislation, but also to strategies and action plans.

Skopje – The 2018 at-risk-of-poverty rate in North Macedonia was 21.9 percent, a 0.3-percent drop compared to 2017, the State Statistical Office said on Monday.

Skopje – As of Monday midnight, the price of gasoline and diesel fuels will increase by Mden 0.5-1, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERG) has said.

Skopje – The Macedonian-language Annie Jr., an edited version of the 1977 Broadway musical about the world’s most famous orphan, will be performed Monday at the Philharmonic.

Prilep – A cornerstone ceremony of the agricultural center “Gold Land” took place Monday in the vicinity of the Prilep village of Slavej.

Belgrade –The Serbian National Assembly adopted Monday the law on the agreement over mutual recognition of authorized economic operators (AEO) with regard to security and safety between Serbia and North Macedonia, MIA reports from Belgrade.

Athens – Some wondered if I was crazy and risked losing the elections over the Prespa Agreement, but I made a this decision in order to urgently improve the country’s role, says SYRIZA leader and former Greek PM Alexis Tsipras, MIA reports from Athens.

Moscow – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ceremoniously announced the opening of railway transport from mainland Russia to the Crimean Peninsula across a bridge spanning the Kerch Strait.

The United States is attempting to intimidate its allies by imposing sanctions against natural gas pipeline projects connected with Russia, Russia’s top diplomat said on Monday.

Paris – Fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro has died aged 86 in Paris, his fashion house confirmed on Sunday.

China will lower tariffs on imports worth several hundred billion dollars, the State Council said on Monday, as Beijing continues to feel the pressure from a trade war with the United States.