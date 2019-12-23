10:00/23 December/2019

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev, Minister of Foreign Investments Zorica Apostolska and Bulgarian software company “Scale Focus” CEO Plamen Tsekov are set to sign a cooperation agreement in Skopje on Monday.

Skopje – The Security Council of the Republic of North Macedonia is to hold Monday its second session in the Cabinet of President Stevo Pendarovski.

Skopje – The 10th New Year’s Book Fair organized by publishing house “Templum” will take place in the Youth and Culture Center (MKC) on December 23-28.

Skopje – The Parliament is scheduled to hold Monday its 126th session, including the draft-decision on extending the state of emergency at borders due to the increased entry and transiting of migrants.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says he is willing to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin “if the context is right,” arguing that dialogue is important in what is a “difficult” relationship.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that more than 80,000 people were fleeing Syria’s north-western province of Idlib to Turkey, warning European countries that this could trigger “a new wave of migration.”

Rome – Lazio lifted the Italian Super Cup with a 3-1 defeat of Juventus on Sunday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, handing the former trophy holders their second defeat of the season.