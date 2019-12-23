10:00/23 December/2019
Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev, Minister of Foreign Investments Zorica Apostolska and Bulgarian software company “Scale Focus” CEO Plamen Tsekov are set to sign a cooperation agreement in Skopje on Monday.
Skopje – The Security Council of the Republic of North Macedonia is to hold Monday its second session in the Cabinet of President Stevo Pendarovski.
Skopje – The 10th New Year’s Book Fair organized by publishing house “Templum” will take place in the Youth and Culture Center (MKC) on December 23-28.
Skopje – The Parliament is scheduled to hold Monday its 126th session, including the draft-decision on extending the state of emergency at borders due to the increased entry and transiting of migrants.
Brussels – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says he is willing to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin “if the context is right,” arguing that dialogue is important in what is a “difficult” relationship.
Istanbul – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that more than 80,000 people were fleeing Syria’s north-western province of Idlib to Turkey, warning European countries that this could trigger “a new wave of migration.”
Rome – Lazio lifted the Italian Super Cup with a 3-1 defeat of Juventus on Sunday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, handing the former trophy holders their second defeat of the season.