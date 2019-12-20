18:00/20 December/2019

Skopje – Nearly 74% of young people are leaving the country to find a job, over 36% chose to live in countries abroad that offer better living standards, show data from international institutions and the civil sector.

Also, more than 36% leave the country to get away from the prolonged political instability in the country. The state invests almost EUR 29,000 to educate a young person, who might move abroad once they turn 23. Young people leaving could cost the state EUR 15,000, heard a panel on the prevention of youth ‘brain drain’, organized Friday in Skopje by the association for education Mladiinfo International.

Skopje – High school students in North Macedonia boycotted classes Friday, protesting against air pollution.

Skopje – The number of satisfied citizens from the work of the police has significantly increased to 53 percent, compared to the 46 percent in 2017, show results of a survey on democratic policing carried out by Rating Agency for OSCE purposes.

Skopje – The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan for construction of the large-scale wastewater treatment plant in the city of Skopje which will be completed by 2025.

Stockholm –Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg was on Friday back outside parliament in Stockholm for her weekly protest after being away from Sweden for four and a half months.

London – British lawmakers on Friday approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill by a wide margin, clearing another hurdle for Britain to leave the European Union on January 31.