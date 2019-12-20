13:00/20 December 2019

Skopje – The government has never asked the Venice Commission to delay its opinion on the Law on the Use of Languages, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Friday in response to a reporter’s question on whether a delay had been requested due to coming election.

Skopje –The name of the caretaker PM will be revealed by the end of next week, after meetings of the SDSM Executive and Central Boards, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Friday.

Skopje – After the Parliament’s Defense and Security Committee endorsed the procurement of light armored vehicles for the army, the Government is expected to conclude an agreement with the United States administration at its following session set for December 24.

Skopje – National ensemble of folk dances and songs “Tanec” is set to perform Friday at 20:00 a New Year’s concert at the Macedonian National Theater (MNT).

Skopje – Moscow’s Rudomino Book Center recently published Goce Smilevski’s novel Conversation with Spinoza translated into Russian by Olga Pankina.

Bitola – Today in Bitola, Gavriil Romanovich Derzhavin International Slavic University is hosting a book launch for Georgi Zdravev’s On Music.

Zagreb – Croatia’s incumbent President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic held her main election rally in Zagreb on Thursday evening ahead of the presidential election on Sunday, saying she was seeking a second term in office in good conscience because over the last five years Croatia had emerged from apathy and gloom and strengthened its international standing.

Fewer twinkling lights in the window and no blinking Santa on the front lawn? A majority of Germans say they would consider scaling down their Christmas lights to protect the climate, a survey released Sunday said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he aims to “wrap up” Brexit, three and a half years after Britain voted to leave the European Union, with a vote on key legislation on Friday.

The leading evangelical magazine in the United States called for President Donald Trump to get the boot from office, in an editorial published Thursday.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who widely criticized for holidaying in Hawaii with his family during an unprecedented bushfire crisis and an extreme heatwave, has said he deeply regrets any offense caused by his trip.