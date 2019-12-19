18:00/19 December/2019

Skopje – North Macedonia will convince the European Commission and member states to correct the mistake made at the October summit and open accession talks as soon as possible, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told the new Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Olivér Várhelyi on the margins of the CEI Summit in Rome on Thursday.

Strasbourg – The European Union-North Macedonia Joint Parliamentary Committee at its 17th meeting in Strasbourg on Thursday adopted the final text of the recommendations calling for opening EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia no later than March 2020.

Skopje – In the spirit of solidarity and regional cooperation, members of the Central European Initiative (CEI), most of which are EU members, are the generators of the processes of the Western Balkans’ full integration in the Union, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in his address at the CEI Summit in Rome on Thursday.

Skopje – Members of several special units of North Macedonia and Kosovo police forces held Thursday a joint demonstration exercise on preventing escapes of perpetrators of serious crimes.

Skopje – Progress in implementation of the Partnership for Sustainable Development: UN Strategy for 2016-2020, results of UN agencies in 2019 and 2020 priority plans in the fields of employment, good governance, social inclusion, environmental sustainability and gender equality were in the focus of the 4th annual meeting of the Joint Steering Committee of national institutions and the United Nations, held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Thursday.

Skopje – Due to a global problem with Google’s servers, internet users from European countries were unable to access some of the platform’s services earlier this morning, A1 Macedonia reports.

Rome – Italian police said on Thursday that 330 people, including some in Switzerland, Germany and Bulgaria, were arrested in a major raid targeting the fearsome ‘Ndrangheta Mafia.

London – Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday presented Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to deliver Brexit and “make the most of the opportunities that this brings.”