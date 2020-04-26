26 April 2020

Skopje – 19 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, two patient have died, while 126 recovered, the Ministry of Health said Sunday.

Skopje – 71 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 55 were detained and appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Sunday.

Skopje – We must continue to be careful, stay home, maintain physical distance from others and wear protective equipment. Let’s be responsible and protect ourselves and our loved ones, Health Minister Venko Filipche posted on his Facebook profile Sunday.

Skopje – Six artists are set to give concerts in different locations around Skopje on Sunday, as part of the city’s “Culture in the Time of Corona” program, the City of Skopje said in a press release Sunday.

After 42 days of strict coronavirus lockdown measures, children in Spain were allowed out again from Sunday, under certain conditions.

Germany’s Labour Minister Hubertus Heil has spoken out against the compulsory use of masks for the possible restart of the Bundesliga.

Despite guidelines discouraging public gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of Israelis massed in central Tel Aviv on Saturday to protest the policies of the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Yemen‘s Saudi-backed government on Sunday warned of “catastrophic consequences” after southern separatists said they were establishing self-rule in regions under their control in the war-torn country.