19 December 2019

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is taking part at a meeting of heads of state and government of the Central European Initiative (CEI) member-states in Rome on Thursday.

Skopje – The Government and Czech company for freight rail cars and locomotives “Loko Trans” are set to sign an agreement in Skopje on Thursday.

Skopje – None of the candidates who applied for the 2019 Mito Hadzhivasilev-Jasmin National Award will receive the honor this year, according to the judging panel for the annual prize that champions exceptional journalism and nonfiction.

Athens – Following a joint report by Greece’s ELIAMEP and North Macedonia’s Analytica on “Cooperation in education, culture and civil society after the Prespa Agreement: How to move forward?”, professors Georgios Christidis and Veli Kreci told MIA about the importance of North Macedonia’s EU perspective in terms of cooperation with Greece.

Strasbourg – EU lawmakers have overwhelmingly voted in favour of a resolution calling on Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to immediately resign, arguing that he risks compromising investigations into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Barcelona – Barcelona drew 0-0 with Real Madrid in La Liga on Wednesday night in the first league “Clasico” without goals since 2002.

Washington – US President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his dealings with Ukraine, following an emotive, heated and staunchly partisan debate between lawmakers.