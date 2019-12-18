MIA Flash

13:00/18 December/2019

Monika Mihajlovska 18 December 2019 13:00
Skopje – Skopje’s art high school was evacuated Wednesday morning as a suspicious device was found by a vehicle parked near the building.

Skopje – Macedonian print artist Gjorgji Dinev’s first solo show, 2019, will open in the MKC Youth Cultural Center’s art gallery on Wednesday evening.

Skopje – As of Wednesday, official statistical data produced by the National Bank will be available to the users at the new statistical web portal NBStat.

Skopje – The Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts (MANU) and the Cinematheque will celebrate on Wednesday the 25 anniversary of ‘Before the Rain’ – the first feature film by Macedonian filmmaker Milcho Manchevski.

Washington – The size of the informal sector accounts for 37,6% of the total economy in North Macedonia, International Monetary Fund (IMF) data shows.

Moscow – Almost half a million people have been evacuated from buildings in Moscow over the past three weeks because of bomb threats, the Russian news agency Interfax reported on Wednesday.

